Bundel: 3x Secure Contact Sensoren + 1x Motion Sensor + Bridge
De huidige prijs is 224,96 €
De huidige prijs is 224,96 €
Op voorraad
- Shop nu, betaal later met Klarna
- Gratis verzending vanaf € 50,00
- 30 dagen gratis retour
- 2 jaar garantie
- Veilige checkout
Over de Bundel: 3x Secure Contact Sensoren + 1x Motion Sensor + Bridge
Weet wat er thuis gebeurd met drie contact sensoren, een motion sensor en de Bridge. Stel je sensoren in zodat ze direct meldingen sturen naar je telefoon, en onderneem direct actie via de Philips Hue App.
- Inclusief Bridge
- 3 contact sensoren
- 1 motion sensor
- Bedien met de Philips Hue app
Kenmerken
- Productnummer (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871359
Productinformatie
- Hue Secure Contact sensor
- 1
- Hue Secure Contact sensor
- 1
- Hue Hue Motion sensor
- 1
- Hue Bridge
- 1