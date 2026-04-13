Bundel: 2x Secure Contact Sensoren + Motion Sensor + 3x White E27 lamp + Bridge
De huidige prijs is 234,96 €
De huidige prijs is 234,96 €
Op voorraad
- Shop nu, betaal later met Klarna
- Gratis verzending vanaf € 50,00
- 30 dagen gratis retour
- 2 jaar garantie
- Veilige checkout
Over de Bundel: 2x Secure Contact Sensoren + Motion Sensor + 3x White E27 lamp + Bridge
Weet wat er thuis gebeurd met twee contact sensoren, twee motion sensors, drie Hue White E27 lampen en de Bridge. Stel je sensoren in zodat ze direct meldingen sturen naar je telefoon, en trigger een licht alarm via de Philips Hue App.
- Draadloos dimmen
- inclusief Bridge
- White lamp
- 2 Secure contact sensoren
- Bedien met de Philips Hue app
Kenmerken
- Productnummer (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514870949
Productinformatie
- Hue Secure Contact sensor
- 1
- Hue Hue Motion sensor
- 1
- Hue Bridge
- 1
- Hue White A60 - E27 slimme lamp - 800 (3-pack)
- 1