Bundel: 4x Secure Contact Sensoren + 2x Motion Sensor + Bridge
De huidige prijs is 299,95 €
De huidige prijs is 299,95 €
Op voorraad
- Shop nu, betaal later met Klarna
- Gratis verzending vanaf € 50,00
- 30 dagen gratis retour
- 2 jaar garantie
- Veilige checkout
Over de Bundel: 4x Secure Contact Sensoren + 2x Motion Sensor + Bridge
Weet wat er thuis gebeurd met vier contact sensoren, twee motion sensors en de Bridge. Stel je sensoren in zodat ze direct meldingen sturen naar je telefoon, en onderneem direct actie via de Philips Hue App.
- Inclusief Bridge
- 4 contact sensoren
- 2 motion sensoren
- Bedien met de Philips Hue app
Kenmerken
- Productnummer (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514870932
Productinformatie
- Hue Secure Contact sensor
- 2
- Hue Hue Motion sensor
- 2
- Hue Bridge
- 1