*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Smart button
This light button makes a big impact. A single click controls your lights, while pressing and holding the button dims or brightens them. Better yet: your lights will turn on to our recommended color and brightness based on the time of day.
$49.95
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Control lights with one click
- Set light based on time of day
- Customized functionality
- Flexible, wireless mounting
Control lights with one click
A single click controls your smart lights —no smartphone needed. Use one press to turn your lights on and off or press and hold the button to dim and brighten them. Already set up to do exactly what you need, the Philips Hue Smart button is ready to use wherever you need it.
Get the right light at the right time
The Philips Hue Smart button is so smart that it knows exactly the best light to set the moment you press it. Depending on the time of day, your Smart button will tune your lights’ color and brightness to the best settings—inspired by the natural light outside. Need a jolt of energy in the morning or a relaxing atmosphere after a long day? Your Smart button knows just what light to set.
Customized functionality
Creating a personalized Philips Hue Smart button is easy in the Hue app. Change the Smart button’s default settings to suit your needs, whether you want to set a customized or preset light scene, control all the lights in a Room, or other custom actions.
Flexible, wireless mounting
The wireless technology, the Philips Hue Smart button installs in seconds anywhere in your home. Replace an existing light switch with the included mounting plate or use the mini-mount to place it on any surface. If you’d rather keep it portable, no problem: the smart button is magnetic, so you can place it on any magnetic surface, such as the refrigerator.