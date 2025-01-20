Bend it. Curve it. Light up pathways, highlight features and make your outdoors yours.
- Works in every outdoor space
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply
Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter and bring ambiance to places you were not able to before. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.
Indoor/Outdoor
Length
$369.95
Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- White and color light
- 1650 lumens
Shape light the way you like
Control with the desktop app
With the Hue Sync desktop app, you can sync your Hue Play gradient lightstrip to the content on your screen.¹
Customise with the Hue app
The Hue app gives you complete control over all of your outdoor lights.
Go hands-free with voice
Connect your lights to smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, to start controlling your lights with your voice.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Add accessories
Pair your outdoor LED strips with accessories, such as the Hue outdoor motion sensor or smart switches, for convenient control.
Easy to mount
Use the included mounting clips to place the outdoor lightstrip under a railing or along a post.
Works in any weather
The outdoor lightstrip is weatherproof with an IP67 rating, meaning it can withstand any weather conditions throughout the year.
Questions & Answers
How long is the Hue outdoor lightstrip?
What do I need to set up the Hue outdoor lightstrip?
Is the Hue outdoor lightstrip easy to install?
Is a power supply unit included with the Hue outdoor lightstrtip?
How do I change the colour and brightness of the Hue outdoor lightstrip?
How close does the Hue outdoor lightstrip need to be to my Hue Bridge?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.