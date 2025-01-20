Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply

Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter and bring ambiance to places you were not able to before. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.

Indoor/Outdoor

Length

Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
  • White and color light
  • 1650 lumens
Find your product manual

Shape light the way you like

Bend it. Curve it. Light up pathways, highlight features and make your outdoors yours.

Control with the desktop app

With the Hue Sync desktop app, you can sync your Hue Play gradient lightstrip to the content on your screen.¹

Customise with the Hue app

The Hue app gives you complete control over all of your outdoor lights.

Customise with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Connect your lights to smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, to start controlling your lights with your voice.

Go hands-free with voice

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Add accessories

Pair your outdoor LED strips with accessories, such as the Hue outdoor motion sensor or smart switches, for convenient control.

Outdoor lightstrips are easy to mount

Easy to mount

Use the included mounting clips to place the outdoor lightstrip under a railing or along a post.

Outdoor lightstrips work in any weather

Works in any weather

The outdoor lightstrip is weatherproof with an IP67 rating, meaning it can withstand any weather conditions throughout the year.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

