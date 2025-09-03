Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Get superpowered smart lighting features with the Bridge Pro. Equipped with a new chip capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Add ambient color to any room with the included color-capable bulbs.

Fitting

Light color

Model

Pack

Shape

Product highlights

  • Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
  • Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
  • Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
  • White ambiance +16 million colors
  • Up to 1100 lumens*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$39.95

A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens

Hue White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$119.95

Temporarily out of stock

Spring Sale
A60 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A60 - E27 smart bulb
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$54.95

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$69.95

Spring Sale
G95 - E27 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

G95 - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$134.95

Zigbee security

Zigbee security

Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.

Hue MotionAware™

Hue MotionAware™

This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!

More capacity, faster processor

More capacity, faster processor

Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.   

Whole-home control from anywhere

Whole-home control from anywhere

The Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60 x 110

Design and finishing

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions & weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay