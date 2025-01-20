Support
Close up of front of Hue White Fuzo Outdoor Pedestal Light

Fuzo Outdoor Pedestal Light

Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Fuzo pedestal light can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features like away from home control and scheduling, it welcomes you home with high light output. Hue bridge not included.

$214.95

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • Warm White light (2700K)
  • Mains powered
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control it your way

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.

Set timers for your convenience

Set timers for your convenience

Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

Weather-proof (IP44)

Weather-proof (IP44)

This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.

High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics

High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics

The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using the highest quality materials to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions as well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.

High light output

High light output

This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambiance and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.

Set your lights to welcome you home

Set your lights to welcome you home

Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unload your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Either use the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, or set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.

Smart control, home and away

Smart control, home and away

Light up your outdoors and see what's going on outside. By connecting your outdoor lights with the Hue Bridge you can control them in any way you like. With the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, our indoor remote control options such as the Philips Hue app or using your voice (Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant) you can control your outdoor lights. You can set light schedules to mimic your presence. Control your outdoor lighting from the comfort of your home or from any other location.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden

Patio

Type

Pedestal/Post

Packaging dimensions & weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696170649

Net weight

1.62 kg

Gross weight

1.86 kg

Height

465 mm

Length

165 mm

Width

165 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005733201

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

1.615 kg

Height

40 cm

Length

10 cm

Width

10 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Light color

warm white

Mains power

Range 220 V - 240 V

50-60 Hz

Wattage bulb included

15 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

15

IP code

IP44

protection from splashed water

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

