Support
Black extension cable with cylindrical connectors and matte finish, featuring threaded ends and a compact, coiled shape.

Outdoor extension cable 5m

The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 meters

Temporarily out of stock

Want to know when it’s back?

Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.

Philips Hue Privacy Notice

Product highlights

  • Accessory
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 5m
  • Black
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Outdoor extension cable 2.5m with T-Part connector

Hue

Outdoor extension cable 2.5m with T-Part connector

Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included

$39.95

Item almost out of stock

Create a starter kit
Luster - E14 smart bulb

Hue White ambiance

Luster - E14 smart bulb

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.95

Create a starter kit
Enrave small ceiling lamp

Hue White ambiance

Enrave small ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Dimmer Switch included
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$184.95

Create a starter kit
Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Hue White ambiance

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$309.95

Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Garden area

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions & weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay