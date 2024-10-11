*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Hue Bridge! Use these Play light bars in black around your home cinema or gaming setup to enhance the way you enjoy your media.
Product highlights
- White and colour light
- Made for TV areas
- Control with app, voice or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colourful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in black. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.Play light bar double pack
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features. Control the lights while away, with voice or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge
Specifications
