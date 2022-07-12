Smart lights and home security

Smart track lighting that’s so flexible, it can go on the wall or the ceiling. A table lamp for both indoors and out. A whole new way to wake up with light – and more. See it here first!
Experience Philips Hue
Choose a room and discover Philips Hue in action.
Smart lights Smarter controls
Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb, it's a smart lighting system. The smart lights, Hue Bridge, and smart controls will forever change the way you experience light.
Hue lights
These smart and energy-efficient LED lights come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and models to suit your space.
Hue Bridge
The heart of your Philips Hue system, the Bridge acts as a smart hub, connecting your devices to your smart lights. You can add up to 50 Philips Hue lights and accessories to one Bridge.
Hue app
Control your smart lights quickly and conveniently with the Philips Hue app.
Meet the Philips Hue family
Philips Hue offers a wide range of smart light bulbs, lamps, fixtures and accessories. Whether it’s for your living room, your kitchen, your bathroom or your garden, Philips Hue has the perfect light.
Personal smart lighting
Philips Hue transforms your every day. It can gently wake you up in the morning, get you energised for the day ahead and even give you a warm welcome when you arrive home. Because the right light changes everything.
Latest news
New to Hue: Play gradient lightstrip
Get multiple colours of light at the same time in a single LED strip! The new gradient lightstrip mounts directly to your TV to give you a halo of seamlessly synced, beautifully blended light.
Philips Hue + Spotify
It’s the first of its kind: a deep music and lighting integration that lets sight and sound intertwine. Link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts to let your lights react to any song.
Philips Hue wins T3 awards for Best Smart Lighting 2021
We’re excited to announce that Philips Hue was recently awarded winner in the latest T3 Awards 2021 for ‘Best Smart Lighting’ and ‘Best Outdoor Lighting’ with the Lily product family.