What you need for Philips Hue

If you're wondering, "How do I make my lights react to my music?" or "How do I set up a security system with lights?", we've got the breakdown of everything you need to make it happen. 

I want to...

Get convenient smart control

Get cool light effects

Get outdoor lighting

Set up a security system

Get sleep and wake-up lighting

Sync lights to TV

Sync lights to music

Sync lights to PC

Philips Hue convenient control

I want to...

Get convenient smart control

With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to automate your lights, use motion sensors and switches, and control your lights from anywhere using the app.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Any Philips Hue light
- Hue app
- Hue MotionAware™
- Philips Hue dimmer switch (optional)

Can I get this set up without a Bridge or Bridge Pro?

We recommend…

Flash Sale -25%
Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Bridge included
Automates your lights

£49.99

Flash Sale -25%
Hue Motion sensor

Hue

Hue Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere

£39.99

Flash Sale -25%
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£19.99

Flash Sale -25%
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£44.99

Up to 40% off
Smart button

Hue

Smart button
Control lights with one click
Set light based on time of day
Customised functionality
Flexible, wireless mounting

£17.99

£10.79

Philips Hue cool light effects

I want to...

Get cool light effects

Make your house look like an Instagram post. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to set scenes, animate your lights, and use effects.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app
- Philips Hue dimmer or Tap dial switch (optional)

Can I get cool light effects without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Flash Sale -25%
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and coloured light
Smart control
Hue Bridge included

£169.99

Temporarily out of stock

Flash Sale -25%
Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
250 smart colour LEDs
20-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£199.99

Flash Sale -25%
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£299.99

Philips Hue outdoor lighting

I want to...

Get outdoor lighting

Make your yard, porch, or patio shine. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to install smart lights outside your home, whether you wire them into the electricity or use Low-volt to place them anywhere in your space.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue outdoor lights
- Hue app

Can I get outdoor lighting without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Create a starter kit
Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£319.99

Flash Sale -25%
Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Create a starter kit
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
1 x 2 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light

£124.99

Item almost out of stock

Flash Sale -25%
Resonate Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Flash Sale -25%
Calla Outdoor pedestal

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Calla Outdoor pedestal
Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately

£114.99

Temporarily out of stock

Flash Sale -25%
Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Flash Sale -25%
Impress Outdoor Wall light (Low-volt)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light (Low-volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
PSU sold separately

£144.99

£130.50

Item almost out of stock

Philips Hue security system

I want to...

Set up a security system

Get a full-home security system. With this setup, you'll be able to monitor your home in real-time with smart security cameras and sensors.

What you can use
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue lights
- Hue Secure cameras
- Hue Secure contact sensors
- Hue MotionAware™

How do I build a Philips Hue Secure setup?

We recommend…

Flash Sale -25%
Hue Motion sensor

Hue

Hue Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere

£39.99

Flash Sale -25%
Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Bridge included
Automates your lights

£49.99

Flash Sale -25%
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Hue

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
End-to-end encryption
1080p HD video
White and colour light
Wires in to home's electricity

£259.99

Flash Sale -25%
Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Hue

Secure wired camera with desktop stand
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included

£139.99

Philips Hue sleep & wake-up lighting

I want to...

Get sleep and wake-up lighting

Smart lighting for better wellbeing. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to create Wake up and Go to sleep automations and use the Natural light scene.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White ambiance or White and color ambiance lights
- Hue app

Can I get sleep and wake-up lighting without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Flash Sale -25%
Lustre – E14 smart bulb

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lustre – E14 smart bulb
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£54.99

Flash Sale -25%
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

£134.99

Item almost out of stock

Create a starter kit
Go portable accent light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Flash Sale -25%
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£199.99

Item almost out of stock

Philips Hue sync lights to TV

I want to...

Sync lights to TV

We know you're like, "Why would I need that?" But trust us — you'll get it. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to sync your lights to TV shows, movies, or console games. 

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box or the Philips Hue Sync TV app*
- Hue app

*The sync box can be used with any TV that uses HDMI-connected devices, such as a set-top box, streaming device, or gaming console. The Sync TV app is compatible with certain Samsung and LG TVs.

Can I sync lights to my TV without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Up to 40% off
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LIGHTSTRIPS

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Includes Hue Bridge

£169.99

£101.99

Flash Sale -25%
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£189.99

Philips Hue sync lights to music

I want to...

Sync lights to music

Make your lights move to the beat. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to sync your lights to music.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box (optional)*
- Hue app

*If you have a Spotify account, you can sync music directly from the Philips Hue app. If you want to sync music via another service, you can use the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. 

Can I sync lights to my music without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Flash Sale -25%
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart control

£129.99

Create a starter kit
Go portable accent light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Flash Sale -25%
Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Item almost out of stock

Flash Sale -25%
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£189.99

Item almost out of stock

Flash Sale -25%
Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
100 smart colour LEDs
8-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£109.99

Flash Sale -25%
Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
250 smart colour LEDs
20-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£199.99

Philips Hue sync lights to PC

I want to...

Sync lights to PC

Gamers get it. With this smart lighting setup, you'll be able to sync your lights to anything on your computer screen.

What you need
- Philips Hue Bridge or Hue Bridge Pro
- Philips Hue White and color ambiance lights
- Philips Hue Sync desktop app
- Hue app

Can I sync lights to my PC without a Bridge?

We recommend…

Up to 40% off
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LIGHTSTRIPS

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Includes Hue Bridge

£169.99

£101.99

Up to 40% off
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LIGHTSTRIPS

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 32" to 34" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires Hue Bridge

£149.99

£89.99

Flash Sale -25%
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Flash Sale -25%
Play light bar single pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play light bar single pack
Single pack
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£64.99

Questions & Answers

Why do some setups require a Philips Hue Bridge?

What do I do with my regular switches?

What happens if someone turns off the light switch? 

Can I start with Bluetooth and add a Bridge later?

What about my lamps that have integrated non-smart lights? 

Do I always have to use the app to control my lights?

What's the difference between a smart hub and a Bridge?

Where in my house is a good place to start?

Do I have to be "techy" to use smart lights?

What if I have a physical dimmer switch instead of a light switch?

How it works

How it works

Dive deep into the inner workings of Philips Hue.

Explore
App

App

See what you can do with our award-winning app.

Explore

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

