Philips Hue + Spotify

It’s the first of its kind: a deep music and lighting integration that lets sight and sound intertwine. Link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts to let your lights react to any song.

Couple using Amazon Alexa to turn on Philips Hue smart lights

Immerse yourself in music

See your music come to life

Whether you’re relaxing to mood music or channelling your inner rockstar, your music becomes an experience you hear, see and feel.

Set up Philips Hue + Spotify

You only need a few things to use Philips Hue + Spotify: a Hue Bridge, colour-capable lights and any audio device.

Mobile device displaying the Entertainment area creation screen in the Hue app

Create your space

You’ll need colour-capable lights grouped into an Entertainment area in the Philips Hue app. Don’t have an Entertainment area yet? You can set it up when you link your accounts.

Mobile device displaying the Philips Hue + Spotify setup screen in the Hue app

Link your accounts

Open the Sync tab in the Philips Hue app and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in to your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts.

Mobile device displaying the Sync tab in the Hue app

See the sounds

Tap Start sync in the Sync tab and start listening to a song or playlist on any device that’s logged in to your Spotify account — a phone, tablet, or even your computer.

A symphony of light and sound

Philips Hue smart lighting and Spotify music are in perfect harmony. Make the most of your music and change the way you experience it.

A smart lamp on a side table with a mobile device displaying the Sync tab in the Hue app

Deep integration

Philips Hue generates light scripts to reflect the beat of the music and with Spotify, the algorithm is even more advanced. Light scripts are tuned perfectly to each song, matching the genre, mood and metre.

Smart floor lamp with mobile device displaying Hue scene gallery in Hue app

Personalise the way you sync

Finetune your experience by adjusting the intensity, brightness and even the colour palette of your lights. Your music is personal so your lights should be too. 

Smart speaker on nightstand

Use any audio device

No sound system is too small for Philips Hue + Spotify. Use with a complete surround sound system or relax with headphones connected to your phone.

Explore syncing with music
Bedroom being lit up by atmospheric smart lighting

Works with Philips Hue colour-capable lights

Create an Entertainment area with the smart lights you love. Philips Hue + Spotify requires Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance lights and a Hue Bridge. 

Shop the collection
Bedroom with smart table lamps and smart spotlights with a mobile device showing Sync tab in Hue app

Get Spotify

Philips Hue + Spotify works with free or paid Spotify accounts. Create a Spotify account, download the app for your phone or computer and start enjoying the huge library of songs and playlists. 

Go to Spotify
Collection of Philips Hue bulbs, Hue Bridge, and smart spotlight

Colour lights and Hue Bridge required

To see your lights react to music, you need colour-capable Philips Hue smart lights and a Hue Bridge. 

See how it works

Our top picks

Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

£79.99

Iris table lamp

Iris table lamp

£94.99

Item almost out of stock

Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

£279.99

View all products

Questions & Answers

Does the integration with Philips Hue + Spotify work with all Philips Hue products?

What's the difference between Philips Hue + Spotify and the Music mode of the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box?

What’s the difference between the Philips Hue + Spotify integration and third-party apps?

What types of Spotify accounts are compatible with Philips Hue + Spotify?

Can I use Philips Hue + Spotify without a Spotify account?

Do users need a Spotify Premium account to connect Philips Hue with Spotify in the Philips Hue app?

How can I connect Philips Hue with Spotify?

Can I use voice assistants to control Philips Hue + Spotify?

Which version of the Hue app do I need to use Philips Hue + Spotify?

Collection of Philips Hue bulbs, Hue Bridge, and smart spotlight

Get support

We’re always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and Spotify, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

Visit Support
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay