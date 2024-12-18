Smart home products

Support
Close up of front of GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

Close up of front of Perifo cylinder spotlight

White and Colour Ambiance

Perifo cylinder spotlight
5.3 watts
17.7 cm on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees

£99.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Bridge included
Automates your lights

£49.99

Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

£299.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£44.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre

White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
1 x 5 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light

£214.99

Close up of front of Perifo rail 1.5 m

Hue

Perifo rail 1.5 m
1.5 metres
Fits up to eight spots/pendants
Fits up to one large light tube or light bar

£79.99

New
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

White and Colour Ambiance

Hue Play wall washer
ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte black

£299.99

Close up of front of Perifo rail 1 m

Hue

Perifo rail 1 m
1 metre
Fits up to five spots/pendants
Fits up to one compact light tube

£59.99

Close up of front of GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£279.99

New
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

White and Colour Ambiance

Hue Play wall washer
ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte White

£299.99

Almost out of stock

1-12 of 591

Guide to smart home products

What are smart home products?

What smart home products work with Google Home?

What smart home products work with Alexa?

What smart home devices for lights do we have?

What other types of smart home products do we offer?

Learn about smart home products

Smart lighting and smart home products

Smart lighting explained

If you're still wondering what smart bulbs can really do, start with our guide to smart lighting.
Smart security products

What is security lighting?

Effective security lighting is no longer a matter of installing a few bright lights here and there.

Smart home automation

Smart home automation

Let Philips Hue lights, sensors, security cameras, and the Hue app work together to bring you peace of mind, whether you're home or away.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

