Whether you’re adding to your smart lighting collection or starting one from scratch, you can use these carefully curated Philips Hue bundles, which include Philips Hue Bridge bundles, to bring smart LED lighting to any corner of your home.
40 products
Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light
£279.98
Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
Warm-to-cool white light
£119.98
Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
£89.97
Sale
Bundle: Appear wall light + Outdoor sensor
White and colour light
Up-and-down outdoor light
Trigger lights with motion
£194.98
£175.48
Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
£389.97
Multipack: Dimmer switch 3-pack
No-wire installation
Smooth dimming
Battery powered
Mount anywhere
£59.97
Bundle: 2x Secure battery cameras
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
£299.98
Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
£449.97
Bundle: 2x Secure wired cameras
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
£259.98
Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Shines multiple colors of light at once
Power supply unit included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
£194.98
Sale
Bundle: 3x Lily spotlights + Outdoor sensor
White and colour light
Movable spotlights
Trigger lights with motion
£374.98
£337.48
Bundle: 2x Secure wired cameras
End-to-end encryption
1080P-HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
£259.98
Guide to smart lighting bundles
Are there Philips Hue Bridge bundles?
Are there Philips Hue Bridge bundles?
What items come in a lighting bundle?
What items come in a lighting bundle?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.