Elevate every emotion

Cozy up in a warm glow. Celebrate in colour. Decorate for every occasion, big and small. Philips Hue mood lighting lets you live with more joy. 

Instant mood lighting

Professionally designed, ready-made mood lighting scenes are at your fingertips in the Philips Hue app. Browse the scene gallery by mood — Cozy and Party vibes, for instance — or design your own personalised scene with any colour you like. Want to share your favourite scene? With a Philips Hue Bridge, you can.

The best start to mood lighting

Starter kits give you the best start to mood lighting at the best value. 

Every starter kit includes a Bridge to unlock all the features of Philips Hue, such as grouping your lights into Rooms and Zones — the perfect way to instantly set the mood.

See how others set the mood

Check out what Philips Hue can do! Once you've perfected your mood lighting, share it on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

Advanced mood lighting

Unique lighting effects bring your mood lighting to life.

Gradient

Gradient

Blend colour together. Gradient lights seamlessly display multiple colours at the same time, giving you an even more beautiful atmosphere.
Dynamic

Dynamic

Make your lights move! Watch them cycle through the colours of any scene by pressing the play button. Finetune the feel by adjusting the speed.
Effects

Effects

A roaring fireplace. Twinkling stars. The glow of candlelight. Effects transform your lights into mesmerising displays of mood lighting.
Surround lighting

Surround lighting

Bring your games, TV shows, movies and music to life with light! Sync your lights to the content on your screen to create truly immersive experiences.

The Philips Hue colour families

Beyond gradient, we have three main types of lights. Our colour families — what colours of light the fixtures and bulbs can do — are named White and colour ambience, White ambience and White.

Bedside table lamp with smart bulb set to pink light

White and colour ambience

The full palette of 16 million colours.

Bedside table lamp with smart bulb set to orange light

White ambience

The tunable range of warm-to-cool white.

Bedside table lamp with smart bulb set to white light

White

One dimmable shade of soft, warm white.

Shop by room

Shop by room

Philips Hue has lights for every room, inside and out. Browse by living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and more to see which products we recommend for each.

Easy mood lighting control — your way

Changing the atmosphere in your home has never been simpler.

Bedside table lamp with smart bulb set to pink light

Philips Hue app

Award-winning and always improving, the Philips Hue app gives you ultimate control over your mood lighting.

Bedside table lamp with smart bulb set to orange light

Accessories

With a Bridge, you can use any Philips Hue switch, button or sensor — and customise it to control any lights, Room or Zone.

Bedside table lamp with smart bulb set to white light

Automations

Time to relax? Your lights know it’s time to dim low. The Bridge lets you program your lights to do what you want, when you want.

