New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Smart lighting accessories

Unlock the full power of smart lighting. Trigger your lights with motion. Set a scene with the push of a button.
Smart accessories don't just make smart lights smarter – they make life easier.

Black

Black

(12)

White

White

(12)

Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Bridge included
Automates your lights
Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Hue Motion sensor

Hue

Hue Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere
Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Smart button

Smart button

Smart button
Battery Powered
45 mm
Matt design
Attach magnetically or with mount
Up to 40% off
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100 W
Black
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Outdoor 40W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 40W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 40 W
Black
Flash Sale -25%
Close up of front of Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Accessory

Hue Tap Switch Mini White
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Learn about smart home accessories

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems. A person controlling Philips Hu smart lighting using the Hue app on a smart phone. A white Philips Hue smart button placed on a table next to a laptop computer.

Hue Bridge buying guide

Bridge or Bridge Pro? Here’s all you need to know about Hue smart light hubs to help you make the right choice for your set-up.
A person controlling Philips Hu smart lighting using the Hue app on a smart phone.

How to add smart light accessories to Philips Hue systems

Find out more on adding your smart accessory to your Philips Hue smart lighting system.
A white Philips Hue smart button placed on a table next to a laptop computer.

How to install a Philips Hue smart button

Learn how to install smart buttons and switches to get complete, customisable control of smart lights around your home.

Guide to smart light accessories

What is the Hue Bridge?

Do I need a Hue Bridge?

What are the best smart light accessories?

What can you do with a motion sensor?

What is the difference between a contact sensor and a motion sensor?

What can you do with a smart light switch?

What is a smart plug?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

