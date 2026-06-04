Control lights with your phone

Official Philips Hue apps

Our smart light apps are free to download, easy to use and offer all the features you love in the Philips Hue system.

Hue app

Hue app

Control all your Philips Hue lights, whether you use the Bridge or Bluetooth. The main app for the Philips Hue system, it allows you to turn your lights on and off, create automations and timers, sync your lights to your TV and music, control your smart home security system and even upgrade your Bluetooth system by adding a Hue Bridge.

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Explore the Hue app
Sync desktop app

Hue Sync desktop app

The Hue Sync desktop app was made especially for computers. A favourite of gamers, this app pairs your colour-capable Philips Hue lights with whatever you’re playing on your computer screen.

Download on the App Store

Mac Big Sur and up

Download on Windows store

Windows 10 (x64)

Hue Sync is only available to download on desktop

Explore Sync with PC
Philips Hue Sync TV app screen on TV in living room

Hue Sync TV app

Sync the lights in your home theatre to anything you watch on TV — no matter how you play it — with the Hue Sync TV app. Available on 2022 and newer Samsung TVs.¹

Explore the Hue Sync TV app

Get to know Hue

How Hue works

How Hue works
What Hue can do

What Hue can do
Explore lights

Explore lights

1. Available on 2022 and newer Samsung QLED TVs in the Q60 or higher range (support for Q700 coming soon). If your TV supports the Hue Sync TV app, it will appear when you search for it in Apps. Alternatively, check the product specifications of your TV model on www.samsung.com.

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