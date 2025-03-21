Support

Hue Blog

Looking for smart lighting ideas for your home? Read the latest articles with tips and inspiration on home lighting, both indoor and outdoor.

Trending Now

What is track lighting?

What is track lighting?

When it comes to lighting design, track lighting shines as a versatile and dynamic choice.

Read the blog post
5 kitchen track lighting ideas

5 kitchen track lighting ideas

Kitchen lighting has to be one of the most versatile of all the rooms in your home.

Read the blog post
Top stair lighting ideas

Top stair lighting ideas

We often focus on getting the lighting just right in the areas of our home where we spend the most time — the living room, kitchen, bedroom, or even the backyard. But what about the stairs and steps around your home?

Read the blog post
An inside look at outdoor wall lights

An inside look at outdoor wall lights

If you haven’t looked into decorative wall lights before it can be difficult to know what to look for and what to consider.

Read the blog post
How to decorate with outdoor string lights

How to decorate with outdoor string lights

Outdoor string lights aren’t for the holidays anymore — they’re perfect for year-round decoration!

Read the blog post
String light ideas for the bedroom

String light ideas for the bedroom

String lights, fairy lights — whatever you call them, string lights for the bedroom can help decorate your space in a way that lets your personality shines.

Read the blog post

All blog posts

53 results found

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay