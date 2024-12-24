Smart LED lighting starter kits

Featuring a Philips Hue Bridge, lights, and smart accessories, these starter kits have everything you need to set up your smart lighting system.
Value pack
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Simple setup
Hue Bridge included
£69.99
White
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm white light
Hue Bridge included
Hue Bridge included
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart control
£129.99
Value pack
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
Value pack
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included
£169.99
Value pack
White
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
Soft white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included
£109.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included
£134.99
Guide to smart LED lighting starter kits
Why should I get a led lighting starter kit?
How do I use a smart lighting starter kit?
Which LED lighting starter kit should I buy?
What is a smart light starter kit?
How to set up smart LED lights?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.