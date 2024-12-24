Support
LED lighting starter kits

Smart LED lighting starter kits

Featuring a Philips Hue Bridge, lights, and smart accessories, these starter kits have everything you need to set up your smart lighting system.

Value pack
Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)

White

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Simple setup
Hue Bridge included

£69.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

White

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm white light
Hue Bridge included
Hue Bridge included

£89.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£134.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£169.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)

White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart control

£129.99

Value pack
Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

White

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Value pack
Close up of front of Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

£169.99

Value pack
Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

White

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
Soft white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

White Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£119.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

White Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£109.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Smart button included

£134.99

Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£134.99

Guide to smart LED lighting starter kits

Learn about smart LED lighting starter kits

LED starter kits and smart lighting

Smart lighting explained

Before you install your first smart light starter kit, get to know the basics of smart lighting and how it works.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

