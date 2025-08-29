Support
LED strip lights

Smart LED strip lights

Philips Hue lightstrips is the premier LED strip light solution. Light up any space. Strike up any mood. That's simply brilliant.

Coloured light

Coloured light

Gradient

Gradient

Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre

White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
1 x 5 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

Get to know our strip lights

Compare all the options for indoors and out.

Learn more
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre
Bendable, cuttable and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 metres
Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre

White and Colour Ambiance

Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
LED integrated
Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre

White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
Bendable, cuttable and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
3 metres
Close up of front of Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
Bendable, cuttable and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
5 metres
Close up of front of Bundle: Lightstrip (80") + Lightstrip extension (40")

Bundle: Lightstrip (80") + Lightstrip extension (40")
White and colour light
Extension included
Control with app, voice, accessories
Close up of front of Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

LIGHTSTRIPS

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 32" to 34" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires Hue Bridge
Guide to LED strip lights

How do you install and set up strip lights?

Where should you put LED strip lights?

Can you cut smart strip lights?

How do you install smart LED strip lights on the ceiling?

What are RGBWW and RGBICWW smart LED strips?

How bright are LED strips?

Are strip lights safe?

LED strip lights for any room

Use smart strip lights

How to use LED strip lights

Get tips on using indoor and outdoor strip lights, such as wrapping them around your porch or lining the ceiling in your living room.
Bedroom LED strip lights

LED strip lights for bedrooms

Smart LED strip lighting can be used to add subtle decorative effects to any bedroom or transform the space with colorful light.
Living room LED strip light

LED strip lights for living rooms

Place smart LED strip lighting strategically around the living room to add accent lighting for any mood.

