Philips Hue lightstrips is the premier LED strip light solution. Light up any space. Strike up any mood. That's simply brilliant.
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
Current price is {currentPrice}
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Current price is {currentPrice}
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
Current price is £47.99, original price is £79.99
Hue Solo lightstrip 10 metre
Current price is {currentPrice}
Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
Current price is {currentPrice}
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Current price is {currentPrice}
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Current price is {currentPrice}
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre
Current price is {currentPrice}
Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre
Current price is {currentPrice}
Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
Current price is {currentPrice}
Bundle: Lightstrip (80") + Lightstrip extension (40")
Bundle price is £59.38, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £97.98
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Current price is £89.99, original price is £149.99
Guide to LED strip lights
How do you install and set up strip lights?
Where should you put LED strip lights?
Can you cut smart strip lights?
How do you install smart LED strip lights on the ceiling?
What are RGBWW and RGBICWW smart LED strips?
How bright are LED strips?
Are strip lights safe?
LED strip lights for any room
Need parts for your Philips Hue product?
Lose a power cable in a move? Need new mounts for your Play gradient lightstrip? Find the replacement parts you need to extend the life of your Philips Hue products.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.