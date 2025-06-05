Sync your lights to every movie, game, and song for an immersive experience.
Surround lighting
Unlock the experience
Hue Bridge
This heart of your Hue system, the Bridge, creates a fast, reliable network for light syncing — and more.
New
White and Colour Ambiance
Hue Play wall washer
£299.99
40% off
LIGHTSTRIPS
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
£149.99
£89.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Play light bar double pack
£119.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
£279.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Go portable accent light
£79.99
Get the perfect surround lighting setup
Surround lighting, tailored to the room.
Home cinema
Make your living room an entertainment space that others will envy.
Questions & Answers
What do I need to be able to sync my lights with my media?
What do I need to be able to sync my lights with my media?
What is the best way to set up my Entertainment area?
What is the best way to set up my Entertainment area?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.