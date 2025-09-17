Support
Whether you need a reading light or a decorative accent for the corner of the room, you can find a smart floor lamp to match your style.

Guide to smart LED floor lamps

Where should I place floor lamps in the living room?

Where should I put bedroom LED floor lamps?

How bright should a floor lamp be?

What is a smart floor lamp?

Do smart LED floor lamps work with voice assistants?

Do I need smart bulbs for floor lights?

Learn about smart LED floor lamps

Living room LED floor lamps

Small living room lighting ideas

With a smart floor lamp, a small living room can look bigger thanks to the right lighting and placement.

Home gym floor lamps

How to get the best home gym lighting

Create the best lighting for your home gym, including what kind of smart floor lamps to get and where to put them.

Living room smart LED floor lamps

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Use smart ceiling lights to create a beautiful atmosphere for any occasion in one of the most frequented rooms in the house: the living room.

Need parts for your Philips Hue product?

Lost a power cable in a move? Need new mounts for your Play gradient lightstrip? Find the replacement parts you need to extend the life of your Philips Hue products. 

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

