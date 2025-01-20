*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Smart plug
This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light – even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb – into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
£29.99
Product highlights
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Add any light to your Hue system
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Inconspicuous, compact design
The Philips Hue Smart plug was designed to blend into any environment. Small, white and with a subtle design, the Smart plug allows you to add any light to your Hue system without any added wires or hassle.