*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Go portable accent light
Take smart light with you with the Go accent light. From a splash of colour to a mood-setting centrepiece, the Go accent light lets you set the perfect ambience. Use as a stand-alone light or add it to your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Integrated LED and battery
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
A truly portable smart light
The Hue Go portable accent light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you when you're travelling, use it as the centrepiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cosy Candle light effect.
On-product control
Change your light settings directly with the button on the light itself. Cycle through special light scenes, such as Sunday coffee and Enchanted forest, by pressing the button. Press twice and hold on the second press to cycle through colours.
Dynamic, natural lighting effects
Amp up the ambience of special moments with living light. Use dynamic light effects, such as Cosy Candle, Sunday Coffee, Meditation, Enchanted Forest and Night Adventure to create the perfect mood in any situation.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
