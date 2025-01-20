A truly portable smart light

The Hue Go portable accent light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you when you're travelling, use it as the centrepiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cosy Candle light effect.