In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light. Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

1 x Hue Play HDMI Sync Box Sync your smart lights to the content on your TV screen with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect your media devices to your Hue setup, resulting in a fast, seamless display of colorful smart light that responds to and reflects the content you watch or listen to. Play HDMI Sync Box