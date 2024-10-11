In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light. Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

1 x Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model) Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home. Dimmer Switch (latest model)