In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light. Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz. Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K