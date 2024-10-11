Support
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Lightstrip (2 metre)

Enjoy an immersive media experience and vibrant effects with a Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K and one extendable 2m LED strip light Plus.

Product highlights

  • White and color light
  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

