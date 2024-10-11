*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Resilience bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Hue sync box 8K + Bridge
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K, you can watch as the 80 inch strip light Plus changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.
Product highlights
- White and full-color light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Simple Bridge setup
- Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.Bridge
