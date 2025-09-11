Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack
Effortlessly reuse and connect pieces of a Flux or Flux ultra-bright strip light without bending or damaging them. The corner connector is designed to join two pieces of strip light together at a 90-degree angle for ceiling corner turns, wrapping under cabinets, and outlining frames and mirrors -- all without compromising consistency or quality of light.
Product highlights
- Join 2 pieces of strip light
- 90-degree corner connection
- Ensures consistency of light
- DIY friendly
- Includes 4 corner connectors
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Plastic