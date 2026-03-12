Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

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Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets
Temporarily out of stock

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About the Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

Easily install or re-install your Play gradient strip light pro on the back of your TV with these specially-designed mounting brackets.

  • Self-adhesive TV strip light mount
  • Robust design
  • Black color
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay