Drape your home in a curtain of magical light! Made for use indoors and out, Festavia curtain lights bring every moment to life with decorative, festive lighting. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light along each string — perfect for every season or mood. Hang them in front of windows, on walls, or above beds. Use them year-round outdoors thanks to their weather-resistant IP54 rating. Adorn facades, patios, and balconies with the glow of curtain lights and personalize every moment with dynamic effects when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge. For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your existing lights, with effortless control and customization via the Hue app and voice assistants. Connect to your existing low-voltage setup with a T-connector (sold separately), or create a new low-voltage system by adding a power supply unit (sold separately).

1.35 x 2 m with 250 LEDs

White and color gradients

Music sync and dynamic effects

Low-volt power supply excluded

Indoor and outdoor use