Living room lighting

Set the stage for cosy movie nights and vibrant get-togethers with smart living room lights that can turn any situation into a captivating scene.

Three people sitting on a sofa watching TV with surround lighting.

Amplify your living room lighting

Bring your TV, movies, music and games to life with living room lighting that syncs to the screen and sound. 

Best living room lights for entertaining

A couple relaxing on a sofa surrounded by soft pink and purple smart light.

Match living room lighting to your mood

Elevate every moment and emotion by transforming the ambience through smart living room lighting.

Best living room lights for mood lighting

See your smart lights in your living room

Picture this – well, with AR, you don ́t have to! The Hue app can show you how our lamps will really look in your living room. Available on iOS.

: Hue Play light bar illuminating a modern living room

Hue Play (light bar) 

Go table lamp casting a warm glow in a cosy living room

Go table lamp 

Signe floor lamp standing elegantly in a stylish living room

Signe floor lamp

Guide to living room smart lighting

How do I light a living room with no overhead lighting?

What type of lighting is best for the living room?

What colour light is best for living room?

More smart living room lighting ideas

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Enhance your living room ambiance with our curated collection of light fixture ideas. Illuminate your space in style with the help of Philips Hue.

Six small living room lighting ideas

Get inspired and update your living room with these small living room lighting ideas.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

