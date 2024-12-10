Hue works with Nanoleaf. Everything you need to know

Turn your walls into living light. Nanoleaf Shapes wall panels (Hexagons and Triangles) can be seamlessly added to your Philips Hue system using the Philips Hue wall light module. Once connected, your panels become a natural part of the Hue ecosystem controlled directly from the Philips Hue app, just like your other Hue lights.

This collaboration adds modular, decorative wall lighting to your Hue system, blending Nanoleaf’s design with Philips Hue’s control and automation for expressive and reliable light art.

Why Hue with Nanoleaf?

Hue with Nanoleaf lets you do more than light a room, it lets you express yourself with light:

Create a statement – design unique wall patterns that become a visual centrepiece in any room.

– design unique wall patterns that become a visual centrepiece in any room. One connected experience – control Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights for a cohesive ambience.

– control Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights for a cohesive ambience. Effortless control – use the Philips Hue app, voice assistants, schedules and automations to shape your lighting throughout the day.

– use the Philips Hue app, voice assistants, schedules and automations to shape your lighting throughout the day. Premium design meets smart lighting – Nanoleaf’s modular panels are powered by the Hue ecosystem.

Supported Nanoleaf products

The Hue integration supports the following Nanoleaf Shapes products:

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles

Other Nanoleaf products are currently not supported in the Hue app.

What you’ll need

Before you start, make sure you have:

Nanoleaf Shapes panels (Hexagons or Triangles)

(Hexagons or Triangles) Nanoleaf power supply and panels correctly assembled

Philips Hue wall light module

Philips Hue app (latest version)

A Hue Bridge (recommended to unlock more features). Read more here.

Everything you need is already included in the starter set, so you can start creating immediately.

About the Philips Hue wall light module

The Philips Hue wall light module is what unlocks the Hue experience for Nanoleaf Shapes.

Easy to set up, mount and connect to your Nanoleaf panels

Integrate Nanoleaf panels into Hue rooms and zones to have them participate in scenes and automations

Enables control via the Hue app, Hue accessories and voice assistants

Once connected, your Nanoleaf panels act as a Hue light, ready for use throughout your entire smart lighting system.

Step 1: Install your Nanoleaf panels

a. Plan your layout

Lay out the panels on a flat surface and experiment with shapes and orientation before mounting.

b. Prepare the wall

Clean the wall surface so it’s free of dust or grease. Nanoleaf panels are designed for indoor use only.

c. Mount and connect

Mount the panels using the included mounting plates, connect them with Nanoleaf linkers and attach the Nanoleaf power supply.

The panels should turn on and display a light pattern.

d. Connect the Philips Hue wall light module

Connect the Philips Hue wall light module to the Nanoleaf panels using the linker.

Step 2: Add Nanoleaf to the Hue app

Open the Philips Hue app. Go to Settings > Lights > Add light. Scan the QR code on the Hue wall light module. Follow the on‑screen steps to detect the Philips Hue wall light module.

Once added, Nanoleaf panels appear in the Hue app in the same way as any other Hue light, ready to elevate your space.

Design and control with Hue

When connected through Hue, Nanoleaf Shapes panels let you:

Turn your panels on or off with the rest of your Hue lights

Adjust brightness smoothly

Change colours to match your mood

Add panels to Hue scenes, rooms, zones, schedules and automations

Control lighting with the Hue app, voice assistants and Hue accessories

Within Hue, Nanoleaf panels behave similarly to a gradient striplight, creating flowing colour transitions across your wall.

Important limitations to know

The following behaviours are expected by design:

Nanoleaf scenes, music visualisations, touch gestures and Nanoleaf effects are not shown or controlled in the Hue app

in the Hue app If a Hue entertainment sync, automation or alert is triggered (for example, a doorbell or light alarm), Hue will override any active Nanoleaf effect and will not automatically resume the last effect.

Troubleshooting:

These steps only apply to Hue‑related set-up and control.

Hue wall light module not found in the Hue app

Ensure that the Philips Hue wall light module and the PSU are connected and have power

are connected and have power Update your Hue app to the latest version.

Hue wall light module unreachable in the Hue app

Check that the Nanoleaf panels have power by unplugging them and then plugging them back in.

Use the reconnect flow in the Hue app.

Remove the Philips Hue wall light module from the Hue app and then add it again.

FAQs

Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Nanoleaf with Hue?

No. A Philips Hue Bridge is not required to bring Nanoleaf panels into the Hue ecosystem. However, adding a Bridge will unlock more features. Find out more here.

Which Nanoleaf products are supported?

Currently, only hexagons, triangles and mini triangles are supported.

How many Nanoleaf panels can I connect to one PSU?

For this information, please refer to the Nanoleaf's PSU calculator.

How many Nanoleaf panels can be supported by the Hue wall light module?

Up to 100 panels are supported and can be controlled in the Hue app.

Can I use the Nanoleaf panels as part of my Entertainment area?

Yes, it is supported; however, we don’t recommend syncing Nanoleaf panels to your screen-based content as depending on the layout, the experience may not be fully optimised for syncing to the content on your screen. But they really enhance ambience creation in your entertainment spaces.

Why can’t I see Nanoleaf scenes in the Hue app?

Nanoleaf scenes and effects are controlled through the Nanoleaf app and are not available in Hue.

Where can I get help with Nanoleaf hardware or panel issues?

For Nanoleaf troubleshooting and support, please visit https://support.nanoleaf.me.

Need more help?

If you’re having trouble adding Nanoleaf to the Hue app or using it within your Hue system, visit Philips Hue Support for further assistance.

For Nanoleaf‑specific hardware topics or Nanoleaf‑only features, always contact Nanoleaf Support.