Don’t just watch TV — experience it! Hue screen sync is a plug-and-play solution designed to get you started with the world of Hue entertainment. It fits effortlessly to your TV and syncs on-screen content with your Hue lights in real time, matching every moment in a beautifully coordinated display of light and color. Sync your favorite films, series, and sports — whether you’re streaming on your favorite native apps or watching broadcast TV. A fisheye lens captures the entire screen edge to edge. The advanced sync algorithm analyzes every color to deliver optimized light syncing, so your Hue lights mirror all the action — even when the lighting conditions in your room change. Set up your entertainment area in the Hue app, effortlessly sync your lights with Hue Play screen sync, then customize the experience to complement whatever you’re watching.

Simple plug-and-play solution

Sync any content via Hue app

Full-screen capture with fisheye lens

Advanced color matching algorithm

Seamless integration with Hue setup