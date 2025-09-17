Support
An inside look at outdoor wall lights

24/01/2024

If you haven’t looked into outdoor wall lights before it can be difficult to know what to look for and what to consider. We’ve put this together to help you get a better understanding of the different ways outdoor lighting can be used, the range of fixtures that are available, and how to install and control your outdoor lighting setup.

Outdoor wall mounted lights and their uses

Modern outdoor wall lighting can serve a multitude of functions, but they’re usually used for the following:

  • Enhancing the aesthetics of your home's exterior.
  • Creating an inviting ambiance during outdoor get-togethers.
  • Providing security and safety for extra peace of mind.

You could focus on highlighting architectural features, creating a cozy outdoor living space, or providing adequate illumination for pathways. But you can also do all three at the same time (to varying degrees of course!). Just determine what you need first. It’ll help you select fixtures based on features that match your needs and help with placement for optimal effectiveness.

You can also check out more outdoor lighting ideas here.

Types of exterior wall lighting

Once you’ve established the purpose of your outdoor wall mounted lighting, you can choose from a wide array of styles and functionalities. From minimalist, sleek designs that seamlessly blend into modern settings to more ornate and traditional fixtures that add a touch of timeless charm, there's an elegant outdoor wall light for every style.

Wall sconces are elegant outdoor wall lights known for their aesthetic and functional qualities, and are available in options ranging from classic lantern-style fixtures to more contemporary designs. 
Shop Philips Hue Impress

With up and down wall lights outdoors, the light radiates from both top and bottom which is perfect for wider spaces such as an outdoor wall.
Shop Philips Hue Dymera

Floodlights are designed to provide dynamic, atmospheric lighting and improve visibility for extra security in gardens, patios, and driveways. Adding both style and safety to your outdoor spaces.
Shop Philips Hue Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Spotlights are designed to provide dynamic, atmospheric lighting and improve visibility for extra security in gardens, patios, and driveways. Adding both style and safety to your outdoor spaces.
Shop Philips Hue outdoor spotlights

Wall lanterns are known for their classic and timeless appearance and have a traditional or vintage design that provides rustic charm while providing ample illumination.
Shop Philips Hue Econic

The wide array of flush mount wall lights give you a rich palette of choices that can be used to put together highly customized outdoor lighting that aligns perfectly with your own personal tastes. Some flush-mount wall lights might even have two beams of light that shine both up and down, such as the Dymera wall light, whose lights you can control individually.
Shop Dymera wall light

Explore the full range of Philips Hue’s smart outdoor lights.

Powering flush mount outdoor wall lights

Understanding how different modern flush mounted exterior wall lights are powered is also an essential part of choosing the right option. At Philips Hue, we offer two types of outdoor lights:

Standard line-voltage, which is wired directly into your home's electricity. Giving you a consistent and reliable source of light that’s ideal for areas where continuous illumination is wanted — such as security and entertainment spaces.

Low-voltage, which can be effortlessly installed by plugging it into regular outdoor outlets. Providing a versatile and user-friendly option for lighting garden pathways, accentuating landscape elements, and establishing inviting outdoor environments.

Given that each power source has different strengths, it's best to personalize your outdoor lighting setup to suit your preferences and needs.

Personalizing exterior wall lights

Taking control of modern flush mounted exterior wall lights can be simple and seamless with a smart light system like Philips Hue. The Philips Hue app lets you manage and customize your outdoor lights directly from your smartphone or tablet.

Explore a palette of more than 16 million colors and a spectrum of white light shades. Illuminate objects, trees, or pathways to make your outdoor area your own. And save your favorite configurations and instantly recall them with a simple tap on the Hue app.

Additionally, you can set schedules to automate your exterior lighting, ensuring they turn on and off at specific times (or when you come and go!), saving energy when not needed. With the app, you have the flexibility to transform your outdoor space with light, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

