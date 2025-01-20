*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
Made to be used indoors or outside, the Dymera wall light's individually controllable lights shine any of millions of colors both up and down on any wall. Functional and stylish, this light's subtle design blends into the surrounding decor, bringing an element of sophistication to any space in your home — inside or out!
$219.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 1020 lumens
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
- 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$129.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
- 1 x 197 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$219.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$99.99
White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
Hue
95W power supply Hue NAM
- Extension cable
- Power up to 95W
- Black
$89.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor pedestal
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Calla Outdoor bollard
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 104 x 252 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$129.99
White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and colored light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$179.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$339.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Power Supply LowVolt system
- Power up to 40W
- Black
$59.99
Unlock outdoor smart lighting with the Bridge
To use Philips Hue outdoors, you’ll need a Bridge, which unlocks the full suite of smart lighting features. Control your lights from anywhere, control lights with your voice, automate your lights, get automatic updates — and expand your smart lighting collection outdoors!
Decorate for the holidays with light
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Unique architectural light shapes
Create an architectural focal point with outdoor fixtures that offer razor-sharp, triangular light effects against any wall or surface.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.