*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Essential BR30 - E26 (2 pack)
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full color and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Compatible with all Philips Hue products.
- Up to 800 lumens
- Essential white light
- Low dimming to 2%
- Essential color
In this bundle
2 x Bulb Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full color and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Compatible with all Philips Hue products.
