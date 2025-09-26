Support
Find your product manual

Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs

Hue Essential

Hue

Shop now

Lumen output

650 lumen
1200 lumen

Chromasync™ precision color

No
Yes

Dimmability

Low dimming to 2% brightness
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2% brightness

Color temperature range

Essential whites (2200-6500K)
Extended (2000-6500K)
See all products
A woman controls her Hue smart lights with the Hue app on her smartphone.

Get started with smart lighting

It’s the most advanced, intuitive, and fun way to light your home inside and out. Create your setup from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights, and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming, and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control, and so much more!

A living room space lit in warm tones of pink and white smart light.

Create the perfect ambiance

With 8 million colors and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do indoors and out. Choose one of our colorful bespoke light scenes (or design you own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light, or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.

A hallway lit in bright warm tones of smart light with ceiling downlights.

Enjoy effortless dimming

Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that wires into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in — the Hue app, smart switches, and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Get it all with a Bridge

The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants, and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights, and is faster.

Support Hue

Don't see the answer you were looking for?

Visit support

Specifications

Bulb characteristics

  • Dimmable

    Yes

Bulb dimensions

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay