Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Control up to three Rooms or a Zone with each individual button of the Tap dial switch, available in black or white. Turn the dial to dim and brighten the lights. Mount it to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or use it as a remote control.

  • No-wire installation
  • Smooth dimming
  • Battery powered
  • Mount anywhere
  • Easy access to light scenes
Convenient, customizable control

Handy smart switches give you immediate control of your lights throughout your home.

Expertly designed, easy to use

Wireless and effortlessly installed, smart light switches were made to make smart lighting simple.

Easy to use switches

One-click control

No need to navigate through the app — just one push controls your lights.

Switches are wireless

Control your way

Philips Hue accessories are versatile: set up, program, and use exactly how you want.

Personalize in the Hue app

Easily select preset light scenes or customize your switch's settings to match the time of day.

Dim and brighten instantly

Our smart switches install in seconds without the need to rewire, letting you dim and brighten your lights right out of the box. 

Where to use smart switches

Questions & answers

It is easy to set up the Hue dimmer switch?

Do I need to connect any electrical wires to install the Hue dimmer switch?

How is the Hue dimmer switch different from a traditional light switch?

Can I customize the settings of a Hue dimmer switch?

Can I use a Hue dimmer switch to control my outdoor lights?

My Dimmer switch is no longer working properly.

Where can I mount the Hue smart button?

What do I need to set up my Hue smart button?

Do I need to connect electrical wires to install the Hue smart button?

How does the Hue smart button work?

Can I customize the settings of my smart button?

How do I install the Hue smart button?

What do I do if my Hue Tap switch stops responding?

What can the buttons and dial on a Tap dial switch do?

What is the difference between the Tap dial switch and the Tap dial switch with mini mount?

How do I reset a Hue accessory to its default settings?

How do I install a Friends of Hue switch and add it to the Hue app?

How do I add an accessory to my Hue system?

