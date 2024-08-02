*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play light bar extension + Bridge
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Hue Bridge! Use these Play light bars in white around your home theater or gaming setup to enhance the way you enjoy your media.
$321.97
$277.81
Product highlights
- White and color light
- Made for TV areas
- Bridge simple setup
- Add up to 50 lights
- Smart Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.Play light bar double pack
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack
Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in white, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.Play light bar extension pack
Specifications
Product information
Amount
3
Technical specifications