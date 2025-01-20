A versatile lamp available in black or white, the Play light bar enhances any entertainment setup.
- Works in every home
- Perfect TV backlight
- Easy to install yourself
Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.
Color
Pack
$159.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White and color light
Get ultimate control with the app
Use the Hue app or the Hue Bluetooth app to control your smart lights, including setting routines and more.
Go hands-free with voice
Get hands-free control of the light bars with just your voice and a smart home assistant.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Add accessories
Use the Hue dimmer switch, motion sensor, and other smart accessories to control the light bars.
Place, mount anywhere
Use the included stands to set the light bars upright or mount them to the TV — or just lay them flat!
1 power supply, 3 light bars
Plug up to three light bars into a single outlet with the included power supply.
How to position Play light bars
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
What’s the difference between the Hue Play light bars base unit and the extension?
Can I use a different power supply from another Hue lamp to power my Hue Play light bar?
Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Philips Hue Play light bar?
Where should I install my Hue Play light bar?
How can I mount the Philips Hue Play light bar behind my TV?
Does my Hue Play light bar have an on/off switch or a button to control its colors?
Why there is only one color when I turn on the Philips Hue Play light bar?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.