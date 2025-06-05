Support
  • Works in every home
  • Perfect TV backlight
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack

Play light bar extension pack

Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in white, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.

Color

Pack

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
  • Low energy consumption | A+
  • White and color light
Find your product manual

Small but mighty

A little light bar that totally transforms your home theater setup.

A pair of 2-pack Play light bars in black and white
A Hue smart light user navigating the Hue app on a smart phone

Complete control

Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart switches to dim, brighten, and change the color of your light bars.

Two Play light bars in black mounted on a wall

Place them anywhere

The included stands let you set them upright, lay them flat, or mount them to the TV.

A TV setup with Hue surround lighting, including a Play light tube, Play gradient strip lights, and a Go potable accent light

Surround lighting

Play light bars are all about the sync — and all you need is a Bridge. (Maybe some other stuff, too.)

A 3-pack of Play light bars in black with cables and power supply

Power up to 3 bars

One power supply unit supports up to three Play light bars.

Questions & answers

What’s the difference between Play light bars single units and the extension?

Can I use a different power supply from another Hue lamp to power a Play light bar?

Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Play light bar?

Where should I install Play light bars?

How do I mount Play light bars to my TV?

Do Play light bars have an on/off switch or a button?

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Batteries included

No

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Power adapter included

No

Plug Type

No plug

Light characteristics

Color temperature

2000-6500 K

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Light Bar

EyeComfort

Yes

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.617 lb

Cable length

2,000

Overall height

1-7/16 inch

Overall length

10 inch

Overall width

3/16 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

500 lm

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

42

Total lumen output fixture

500 lm

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

24 V

Wattage bulb included

6.6 W

IP code

IP20 | Finger-protected

Class of protection

Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage

Lumen output at 2700K

490 lm

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

Extended PDP spare parts

Need a part?

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Philips Hue product family

Don't see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

