A little light bar that totally transforms your home theater setup.
- Works in every home
- Perfect TV backlight
- Easy to install yourself
Play light bar extension pack
Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in white, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.
Color
Pack
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White and color light
Complete control
Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart switches to dim, brighten, and change the color of your light bars.
Place them anywhere
The included stands let you set them upright, lay them flat, or mount them to the TV.
Surround lighting
Play light bars are all about the sync — and all you need is a Bridge. (Maybe some other stuff, too.)
Power up to 3 bars
One power supply unit supports up to three Play light bars.
Questions & answers
What’s the difference between Play light bars single units and the extension?
Can I use a different power supply from another Hue lamp to power a Play light bar?
Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Play light bar?
Where should I install Play light bars?
How do I mount Play light bars to my TV?
Do Play light bars have an on/off switch or a button?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Batteries included
No
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Power adapter included
No
Plug Type
No plug
Light characteristics
Color temperature
2000-6500 K
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Light Bar
EyeComfort
Yes
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.617 lb
Cable length
2,000
Overall height
1-7/16 inch
Overall length
10 inch
Overall width
3/16 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
500 lm
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
42
Total lumen output fixture
500 lm
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
24 V
Wattage bulb included
6.6 W
IP code
IP20 | Finger-protected
Class of protection
Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
Lumen output at 2700K
490 lm
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other
User manual
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.