*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip (80")
Use these Play light bars in white and a 2-meter lightstrip around your home theater or gaming setup to enhance the way you enjoy your media.
Current price is $251.14, original price is $275.98
Product highlights
- White and color light
- Made for TV areas
- Hue Bridge required (Play)