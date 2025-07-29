*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: Lightstrip (80") + Lightstrip extension (40")
Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture to get a glow of colorful light. With a 2-meter lightstrip and a 1-meter extension, the possibilities are endless!
Current price is $116.18, original price is $139.98
Product highlights
- White and color light
- Extension included
- Control with app, voice, accessories