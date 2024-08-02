*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Create a beautiful atmosphere instantly. The Signe gradient floor lamp washes the wall with a blend of different colors of light, while the Hue Bridge unlocks the full suite of smart lighting features.
$389.98
$273.52
Product highlights
- Blends white and color light
- Wash the wall with light
- Bridge simple setup
- Add up to 50 lights
- Smart Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp
Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish white design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colors together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.Signe gradient floor lamp
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge
