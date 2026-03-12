Bundle: Hue sync box + Bridge
Bundle price is $300.78, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $319.98
Bundle price is $300.78, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $319.98
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About the Bundle: Hue sync box + Bridge
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box, you can watch as your lights change color, dim, and brighten along with the content on your TV screen.
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Bridge simple setup
- Add up to 50 lights
- Smart Control with app, voice, or accessories
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514870321
Product information
- Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
- 1
- Hue Bridge
- 1