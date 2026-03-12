Bundle: Hue sync box + Bridge

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About the Bundle: Hue sync box + Bridge

Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box, you can watch as your lights change color, dim, and brighten along with the content on your TV screen.

  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Bridge simple setup
  • Add up to 50 lights
  • Smart Control with app, voice, or accessories
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