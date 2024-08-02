*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Exclusive
Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (black)
Featuring the bold shape of the Lightguide ellipse bulb and a textured, glossy black lamp base, this duo is a design piece. The bulb is handblown glass, while the lamp is 3D-printed using bio-circular materials for a marriage of modern and traditional craftsmanship.
Current price is $263.98
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Includes Lightguide bulb
- Includes 3D printed lamp base
- Seamless fit between bulb and base
- Made with recycled materials
- Glossy black finish
In this bundle
1 x Bulb Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
With its inner tube and reflective glass coating, Lightguide bulbs are a statement piece to match the modern home. This ellipse smart bulb gives you a glow of brilliantly colorful light, which you can dim to the perfect levelEllipse - E26 smart bulb
1 x Hue Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)
Specially made for Lightguide bulbs, this table lamp has been 3D-printed with a unique corrugated texture and glossy black finish.Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)
Specifications
Product information
Product information
Bundles you might like
Exclusive
Lightguide triangle + cone table lamp (black)
$274.98
Exclusive
Lightguide large globe + cone table lamp (sand)
$274.98
Exclusive
Lightguide large globe + cone table lamp (sage)
$274.98
Exclusive
Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (sand)
$263.98
Exclusive
Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (sage)
$263.98
Exclusive
Lightguide triangle + cone table lamp (sand)
$274.98
Exclusive
Lightguide triangle + cone table lamp (sage)
$274.98
Exclusive
Lightguide large globe + cone table lamp (black)
$274.98