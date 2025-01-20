Support
Close up of front of Hue Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)

Exclusive

Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)

Specially made for Lightguide bulbs, this table lamp has been 3D-printed with a unique corrugated texture and glossy black finish.

$59.99

Product highlights

  • Made for Lightguide ellipse bulbs
  • Black
  • Made from recycled materials
  • Glossy finish
  • Not for individual sale
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Plastic

Miscellaneous

Type

Table Lamp

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677590352

Net weight

0.54 kg

Gross weight

0.65 kg

Height

127 mm

Length

134 mm

Width

134 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003848001

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay