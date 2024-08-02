Support
Close up of front of Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (sand)

Exclusive

Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (sand)

Featuring the bold shape of the Lightguide ellipse and a textured, matte lamp base, this duo is a design piece. The bulb is handblown glass, while the lamp is 3D-printed using bio-circular materials for a marriage of modern and traditional craftsmanship.

$149.98

Product highlights

  • Includes Lightguide bulb
  • Includes 3D printed lamp base
  • Seamless fit between bulb and base
  • Made with recycled materials
  • Matte finish in sand
In this bundle

Close up of front of Bulb Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

1 x Bulb Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

With its inner tube and reflective glass coating, Lightguide bulbs are a statement piece to match the modern home. This ellipse smart bulb gives you a glow of brilliantly colorful light, which you can dim to the perfect level

Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
Close up of front of Hue Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (Sand)

1 x Hue Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (Sand)

Specially made for Lightguide bulbs, this table lamp has been 3D-printed with a unique corrugated texture and matte sand finish.

Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (Sand)

Specifications

Product information

Amount

2

Technical specifications

1x Bulb Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
1x Hue Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (Sand)

